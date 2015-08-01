​Ivan Perisic is on the verge of signing a new deal with Inter,

The Manchester United target is wanted by Manchester United, with Coach Jose Mourinho lobbying the Red Devils to land the

55 million-valued winger.

The Mancunian side has, however, failed to bid that much, and have been stonewalled by the Nerazzurri.

​Perisic netted 11 Serie A goals last season, and is seen as one of the best wingers in Europe.

Inter are offering him

6 million a year.

The Croatian has been pushing for a move, looking downright dejected in a

Jose Mourinho recently hinted that he wanted the former Wolfsburg man to be his fourth signing of the summer.

“I was hoping for four players...the squad is good and, as I told a few months ago, I was hoping for four players to improve the squad,” Mourinho said on his team’s summer tour.