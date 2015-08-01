Inter offer €55m Man United target new deal
06 August at 12:40Ivan Perisic is on the verge of signing a new deal with Inter, according to Premium Sport.
The Manchester United target is wanted by Manchester United, with Coach Jose Mourinho lobbying the Red Devils to land the €55 million-valued winger.
The Mancunian side has, however, failed to bid that much, and have been stonewalled by the Nerazzurri.
Perisic netted 11 Serie A goals last season, and is seen as one of the best wingers in Europe.
Inter are offering him €6 million a year.
The Croatian has been pushing for a move, looking downright dejected in a recent picture taken during summer camp.
Jose Mourinho recently hinted that he wanted the former Wolfsburg man to be his fourth signing of the summer.
“I was hoping for four players...the squad is good and, as I told a few months ago, I was hoping for four players to improve the squad,” Mourinho said on his team’s summer tour.
