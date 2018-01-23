Inter have offered a “significant” fee to Liverpool to take Daniel Sturridge off their hands.

According to the BBC, the Nerazzurri have offered to take the striker on loan until the end of the season.

They need to keep expenses down because of Financial Fair Play regulations, and need more bodies up front if they are to keep their hopes of Champions League qualification alive.

Liverpool are, however, considering this offer. The former Man City and Chelsea man hasn’t played a starring role in a while at Anfield, and isn’t in Jurgen Klopp’s plans.

The Nerazzurri are now willing to talk about bringing Sturridge in on a permanent deal, likely to be inserted as a clause in the contract.

40m for their man, who is interested in the notion of joining the Nerazzurri. The Milanese side thinks that the sum is too high.