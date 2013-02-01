Inter offer Portuguese star to no less than five clubs on loan

Inter have offered João Mário to Sevilla, Atlético Madrid, Watford, Everton and West Ham United, as they look to get his salary off their wage bill. The Nerazzurri are willing to allow the Portuguese international midfielder to leave on loan, given his continued struggles to find his best form within Luciano Spalletti’s 4-2-3-1 system.



However, the 25-year-old is yet to be convinced that moving on could be the best solution for him. Indeed, he has already rejected the idea of going to Watford and is said to be reluctant to join David Moyes’ East London outfit.



The former Sporting CP schemer has also been linked with a switch to La Liga, and could be part of a swap deal involving either Joaquin Correa or Nicolás Gaitán heading in the opposite direction. Time will tell whether any such deal materialises but, for now at least, he is resolute in his desire to stay in Milan.

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)