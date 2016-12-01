Ahead of his medical on Wednesday, Italian midfielder Roberto Gagliardini has already announced his arrival at Inter via his Instagram account.







The 22-year-old is closing in on a move to the Nerazzurri after weeks of negotiations. The player will arrive at the San Siro on an initial loan-deal with Inter paying Atalanta around €25 million including bonuses next summer, to secure his services full-time. One of the most exciting young players in Italy is about to start the latest chapter in his career.



