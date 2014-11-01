Now it’s official, Stevan Jovetic is a new player at Sevilla. The 27-year-old Montenegrin joins the Spanish club on-loan for the rest of the season before making the move permanent in the summer for a fee of €14 million.





Stevan Jovetic, presentado: "Nasri me dijo todo lo bueno que hay en el #SevillaFC" https://t.co/mexAD9C3lc pic.twitter.com/QsiWJ6Ra4I — Estadio Deportivo (@Estadio_ED) January 10, 2017 The former Partizan Belgrade and Fiorentina man is the club’s second capture of the January window following on from French Under-21 defender Clement Lenglet who has joined from Nancy. Jovetic will wear the number 16 shirt for his new employers.