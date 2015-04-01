Now its official, Gary Medel has joined Turkish side Besiktas from Inter Milan. The 30-year-old Chilean international arrives in Turkey for a fee of €3M with Inter receiving a percentage of any future sale.



Medeal has signed a three-year deal at the Vodafone Arena worth €2.3M net per-season and leaves Serie A after three season with the Nerazzurri where he has made over 100 appearances for the Italian giants scoring one goal for the club.