Inter have managed to get the two-game ban inflicted on Croatian midfielder Ivan Perisic halved after their appeal earlier today. Striker Mauro Icardi however, will still serve out his two match suspension.



Chaotic scenes at the end of last weekend’s 1-0 defeat in Turin against Juventus after it seemed as though Inter should have been awarded a late penalty saw Perisic receive his marching orders from referee Nicola Rizzoli. Worse was to come for the Nerazzurri when captain Icardi was given a retrospective red-card after it was believed that he had deliberately aimed the ball at the match official after the final whistle had been blown a sort of trial via twitter after a video to the incident had been posted.



At today’s hearing, Inter were confident they could get both cautions overturned but things did not turn out as expected. Perisic now misses the home game against Empoli on Sunday with Icardi absent for that game and the trip to Bologna next weekend.