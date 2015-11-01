Now its official, Andrea Ranocchia has joined Premier League strugglers Hull City on-loan until the end of the season. The 28-year-old Italian international was introduced to the media just a short while ago.



| We are delighted to announce the loan signing of Andrea Ranocchia from @Inter_en #WelcomeAndrea pic.twitter.com/mMJ24CkInE — Hull City (@HullCity) January 31, 2017

Having been the subject of much speculation throughout this month, the Tigers will be relieved to have finally beaten off competition from Swansea City and West Bromwich Albion as they look to try to keep their Premier League status next season.