Inter have announced this morning that defender Danilo D’Ambrosio has signed a contract extension at the club. The 28-year-old has penned an agreement that will keep him at the San Siro until June 2021.



The Italian international arrived at the Nerazzurri from Torino back in January 2014 and has played almost 100 times for the club. His goal in the recent 2-1 home defeat by Sampdoria was his seventh for the club and his new deal is reward for an excellent campaign so far under coach Stefano Pioli.



