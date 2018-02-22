Inter, official: Sabatini departs Suning Sports along with Capello

There were rumours in the air but now its official, Walter Sabatini has left his position as Technical Director of Inter Milan and Jiangsu Suning.



Suning Sports, who own both clubs, put out an official statement overnight in which they announced that;



“Suning Sports and Sabatini have reached an agreement to terminate his contract and he will leave his role as Technical Director of Suning Sports. We wish him well for the future.”



Also, as predicted earlier this week, Fabio Capello has left his role as coach of Chinese Super League club Jiangsu Suning. Once again, an official statement read;



“The contract of Fabio Capello and Suning Football Club has been resolved and he is no longer the coach of the team. Capello will continue to work with Suning Soccer as an advisor as we look to take the club forward.”



It’s unlikely however, that following this announcement; Capello will be considered for the Italian national team vacancy.