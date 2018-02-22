Inter: Old foe Iuliano sets out to ruin Spalletti and Icardi’s day

With UEFA Champions League qualification on the line, Inter have no option but to claim all three points when they face Udinese at the Stadio Friuli this afternoon. Failure to do so could have dire consequences for the club, with star striker and captain Mauro Icardi’s future said to be largely dependent on their ability to keep in Appiano Gentile for next season.



Standing in their way are two familiar foes in Igor Tudor and Mark Iuliano, who will take their place on the Bianconeri Friulani’s bench. The pair were brought into replace Massimo Oddo last month following a dreadful sequence of results which left them fighting for Serie A survival.



Indeed, the pair spent much of their respective playing careers at Juventus and were part of La Vecchia Signora’s squad around the time at which they won a Scudetto which was later revoked due to the club’s part in the Calciopoli match-fixing scandal. Could this act as double motivation for the Zebrette’s new managerial team when the sides meet?



Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)