Inter on alert as Bernard refuses to sign contract extension
10 March at 11:50Shakhtar Donetsk star Bernard will not extend his contract with the Ukrainian club, Italian newswire ANSA understand.
The 25-year-old Brazilian Bernard has gone under the radar during his spell at Shakhtar, but has impressed this season for the Ukrainian outfit. He has appeared seven times in the UEFA Champions League, scoring thrice. His performances have helped the club beat the likes of Manchester City and Roma.
ANSA say that the diminutive winger has let his club know that he will not pen an extension with them, with his current deal set to expire in June of this year. This would make sure that he would be able to leave Shakhtar Donetsk on a free transfer at the end of the season.
Serie A giants Inter had drawn links with him and have been in contact with the player, but there is no shortage of interest from other sides as well. A host of clubs in England and some other clubs in the Serie A are also interested in signing the winger.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments