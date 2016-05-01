According to reports out of France via L'Equipe, Paris Saint-Germain has launched Lucas Moura onto the summer transfer market. The 24 year old Brazilian, despite being a friend of Neymar, is looking to be on his way out of Paris this summer. The French club will entertain offers, with Italian interest coming from Inter. As the Nerazzurri continually shuffle their roster finally begin to offload some of their surplus players, more spaces are opening up.

Lucas can play on either wing, and his departure is likely related to the incoming mega transfer of fellow Brazilian Neymar. Likely valued in the 30-40 million EUR range, the 24 year old will not move very easily. Between he and Di Maria, PSG have a plethora of attacking talent, and perhaps to guarantee regularity one of them would have to move.

Luciano Spalletti will be more than happy to bring in a player of Lucas’ quality. With Jovetic moving closer to the exit door and the potential uneasiness of Perisic and his situation, the Nerazzurri would be intelligent to move for Lucas...especially if Conte lures Candreva to Chelsea...