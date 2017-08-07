In the event of Patrik Schick leaving, Sampdoria coach Marco Giampaolo,

according to the Secolo XIX

, would request a former player and well-known champion of Serie A. At the top of his list is Eder, the Brazilian-Italian who transferred to Inter from Sampdoria just a few short years ago. After his impressive form in preseason, Luciano Spalletti is enthusiastic about the player, and will be very reluctant to lose the Italian international. Players of his value are difficult to come by, and Samp will have a hard time prying him away from Inter.