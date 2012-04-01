Inter are chasing Lyon defender Mouctar Diakhaby,

The Gazzetta dello Sport write that Inter are also looking for more defenders to play out on the wing, with Yuto Nagatomo a shipwreck and Cristian Ansaldi not living up to expectations.

This explains why Inter have chased Diakhaby, as well as another young talent, Dalbert of Nice.

So far, Lyon are asking for €20 million, but Inter are hoping to barter this down by using his deal (which expires in 2019) as leverage to pay only €13-15 million.

Diakhaby is seen as a very promising prospect,

Playing a starring role as Lyon made the Europa League semi-finals this season, the 20-year-old ending up making 34 total appearances for the Gones this season, scoring five times.

His most crushing goal was the opener that saw Roma fall behind at the Olimpico in the second leg of their tie, with Lyon having already won the first by a score of 4-2.