Inter could be willing to sell Ivan Perisic to Manchester United, this morning’s Gazzetta dello Sport confirms , and this could see them rival Chelsea for three players.

The Portuguese Coach even flew down to Croatia to speak to both him and Marcelo Brozovic, though the former is the Special One’s priority.

Inter wouldn’t say no to the

60 million offer the Red Devils have ready for Perisic. Owners Suning have told sporting director Piero Ausilio that he can offload some talent in order to settle some Financial Fair Play issues.

The Nerazzurri would make a

43m profit on the man who very much wants to play in the Premier League, his change of agent facilitating this.

Previous reports were that the Nerazzurri had said no to a

50m offer, but then last night reports emerged that

50m would be the minimum for the 28-year-old Perisic.

This extra money would allow Inter to splurge: Domenico Berardi is the biggest name and he has long let Inter know that he wants to play there. Inter could also veer towards Alexis Sanchez of Arsenal and Federico Bernardeschi. All three of these have been watched and followed by Chelsea gaffer Antonio Conte.