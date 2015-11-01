Inter open to sale of Man Utd midfield target
29 March at 10:35Manchester United boss José Mourinho did not lose any time last week-end when he travelled to Zagreb to watch a World Cup qualifier between Croatia and Ukraine. The Special was rumoured to have travelled to Croatia to begin transfer talks for Inter and Croatia stars Ivan Perisic and Marcelo Brozovic.
The Special one partially confirmed his interest in the nerazzurri duo but said the reason behind his trip to Croatia was to catch up with some old friends link Predrag Mijatovic who, however, is one of the middlemen authorised by Perisic’s agent to negotiate the Croat’s transfer.
Inter, however, are not open to sell the talented winger and could offer him a contract extension with a new € 60 million release clause.
As for Brozovic, today’s edition of Tuttosport (via passion Inter) confirms Inter could decide to sell him as the former Dinamo Zagreb man is being way too inconsistent during the current campaign, not to mention that he has also being recently relegated to benching role by Stefano Pioli.
According to the Italian paper, Inter are open to sell the player and hope a bidding war will be set up in the summer to secure the services of the 24-year-old. Brozovic’s contract includes a € 50 million release clause. His current agreement with the Serie A giants expires in 2021.
