Inter open to sell only one Man Utd target as Perisic set to be offered new deal
26 March at 10:09Manchester United boss José Mourinho is said to have set sights on Inter stars Marcelo Brozovic and Ivan Perisic. The Special One is rumoured to have begun transfer negotiations with one of the middlemen in charge of the players’ transfers but according to reports in Italy, Manchester United could be allowed to sign just one player at the end of the season.
According to La Gazzetta dello Sport (via fcinter1908), Inter are not open to sell Ivan Perisic but would discuss the sale of Brozovic for € 50 million which is the player’s release clause included in his contract. Brozovic joined Inter in January 2015 for € 8 million and Inter are open to sell him for the release clause.
As for Perisic, calciomercato.com has exclusively learned that Inter are not going to sell him with the Serie A giants set to offer him a new long-term deal which could also include a minimum transfer fee. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport Inter could be open to begin transfer talks for Perisic for a fee exceeding € 60 million which could well be the release clause that will be included in the player’s new deal.
