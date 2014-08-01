Inter open transfer talks with €100m Chelsea and Man Utd striking target
10 May at 17:35Inter are interested in signing Torino star Andrea Belotti and the Serie A giants are reported to have already made contact to sign the Italian hit-man in the summer, according to various reports in Italy. Belotti, 23, has netted 27 goals in 35 appearances with Torino so far this season and has attracted the interest of several European clubs, including Chelsea, Manchester United and Barcelona.
The player has a € 100 million release clause included in his contract with the Serie A side and Torino President Urbano Cairo has already revealed that if he were Belotti he would stay for one more season at the club leaving the granata after the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
Manchester United and Chelsea are said to have already made contact to sign the talented striker but Inter have joined the Red Devils and the Blues in race to sign the talented hit-man.
Belotti’s release clause can only be activated by non-Serie A clubs but Inter could make a huge bid in case they sell Mauro Icardi in the summer.
The Argentinean has a € 100 million release clause included in his contract as well and if the nerazzurri manage to sell him for a big price, Belotti would be considered the natural replacement for the former Sampdoria star who is still Inter’s best player with 26 goals in 40 appearances so for this season.
