Inter are interested in signing Torino star Andrea Belotti and the Serie A giants are reported to have already made contact to sign the Italian hit-man in the summer, according to various reports in Italy . Belotti, 23, has nettedand has attracted the interest of several European clubs, including Chelsea, Manchester United and Barcelona.The player has aand Torino President Urbano Cairo has already revealed that if he were Belotti he would stay for one more season at the club leaving the granata after the 2018 World Cup in Russia.Manchester United and Chelsea are said tobut Inter have joined the Red Devils and the Blues in race to sign the talented hit-man.Belotti’sbut Inter could make a huge bid in case they sell Mauro Icardi in the summer.The Argentinean has a, Belotti would be considered the natural replacement for the former Sampdoria star who is still Inter’s best player with 26 goals in 40 appearances so for this season.