Inter or Roma: who is in greater need of Daniel Sturridge?

For different reasons, both Inter and Roma are looking to sign a new striker before the end of this month’s transfer window. The Nerazzurri are desperate to provide competition for Mauro Icardi and add greater depth to their squad, while the Giallorossi are searching for Chelsea bound Edin Džeko’s replacement. The Bosnian’s proposed departure would leave Patrik Schick as the capital side’s only recognised centre-forward, which could prove problematic considering the fact they have both European and domestic football to contend with.



Both clubs have been linked with a move for Liverpool’s Daniel Sturridge, who is out of favour under Jürgen Klopp and would welcome the chance to impress in new surroundings. Due to financial restrictions and indeed concerns over the England international’s injury record, neither would be willing to make any greater commitment than to sign him on loan with option to buy. That is a totally understandable point of view but, between the two, whose need is greater?



The only valid alternative to the aforementioned Icardi in Luciano Spalletti’s squad at the moment is Éder, who has failed to convince in the vast majority of the 16 substitute appearances he has made so far this campaign. His goalscoring record is poor and he too has been linked with a move away from Milan. The likes of Crystal Palace and Watford are rumoured to be interested in securing his services, which would provide Walter Sabatini with the necessary funds to bring Sturridge in at least until the end of the season.



As for Roma, they run a real risk of selling themselves short should they allow their top scorer and star player to leave at this stage of the mid-season window. Džeko has carried Eusebio Di Francesco’s team single-handedly at times, and him leaving would be a huge blow to their chances of qualifying for next season’s UEFA Champions League. If the deal does indeed go through, Monchi will have to bring in at least one striker (probably two) to plug the gap. A fit and hungry Daniel Sturridge would be an excellent option to have, at least until a long-term solution can be found.



As things stand, one would have to say Roma’s need is greater at this moment in time. Inter have a proven goalscorer in Icardi, but without Džeko in their ranks it is very difficult to see where the goals would come from in Di Francesco’s squad. It is crucial that Monchi does not allow the former Manchester City man to leave without knowing he has a good replacement lined up. Sturridge could well be the man charged with filling the void for the next few months.

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)