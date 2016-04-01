Inter owner meets Florentino to discuss potential summer switch of Real Madrid star
25 February at 10:00New Inter owner Zhang Jindong will be in the stands of the Meazza to watch Inter-Roma tomorrow but the key Serie A clash of the nerazzurri is not the only reason behind his European trip. The Chinese business man, in fact, will meet Real Madrid President Florentino Perez in the Spanish capital today to discuss potential business partnerships of the Merengues in China but also to lay out both clubs’ transfer plans for the future.
Inter, for example, have set sights on unhappy Real Madrid star James Rodriguez and Zhang Jindong will be asking information about the Colombian attacking midfielder. No secret that Mr. Jindong is willing to splash the cash in the summer to take Inter back to the top of Italian and European football and James Rodriguez is one of the players on top of the Serie A giants’ shopping list.
According to various reports in Italy, the meeting will be held in Madrid today with Zhang who will return to Italy tonight or tomorrow morning to attend tomorrow’s Inter-Roma clash.
