

The owners of Inter Milan, the Suning Group, have added to their ever expanding portfolio by signing an agreement to become a new media partner for the Bundesliga . The company is already one of the biggest non-government retailers in China and after recently announcing that it had bought the exclusive rights to show Wrestlemania to the population, comes the news that it will now be responsible for broadcasting top-flight German matches from the start of the 2018 season.

The company has signed a five-year deal thought to be worth €235 million as it looks to capture the best of European sport to broadcast back in their homeland.



The Zhang family, who took over the reins at Inter last year, have already stated that they intend to pump transfer funds into the club to try to return them to the top both domestically and in Europe with reports today suggesting that they want current Chelsea boss Antonio Conte to become the new coach this summer.