Inter can still recruit Antonio Conte this summer, Steven Zhang believes.

​Asked in a CNBC interview about the chances of hiring the Chelsea gaffer, the son of owner Jindong Zhang said that “any choice if possible.”

​Zhang Jr has made the novel move of moving to Milan and running the club from there, so far gaining plaudits for doing so.

Inter sacked Coach Stefano Pioli two weeks ago, leaving the club to be run by interim Coach (and youth team gaffer) Stefano Vecchi.

In the long interview with Sophia Yan, the young businessman revealed that the choice of Coach “is very important for a team, but finding a right player – [it's] just like a company finding right employees – it's the same thing.

“So we need people, players, management who really stay in the company and play for the club with their heart and spirit.

“I think when we talk about plan for next season, it's not really the mentality or the things I'm thinking about. I'm more thinking about where the club is going in three years, five years, 10 years.”

The Nerazzurri have been reported to have spoken to Mauricio Pochettino of Tottenham, and to have offered him

10 million a year to come over to Italy.

Diego Simeone of Atletico Madrid, their other main target, looks set to see out his deal with Atletico Madrid, which expires next summer.