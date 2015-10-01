Inter, Pastore: "I would like to return to Italy since I want to play in the World Cup"

Luciano Spalletti called and Javier Pastore responded. After PSG's game against Montpellier (he played 25 mintues), the Argentina offensive midfielder spoke to the French press about his future, here is what he had to say on the matter:



" I want to play more since my objective is to participate in this summer's World Cup. PSG? I am happy here but at the same time, I know that I risk losing out on the World Cup. I don't know what will happen and yes there is a lot of talk about Inter Milan but let's see. If I do leave, I would love to return to Italy since I know that league well. Even so, there isn't any decisions that have been made yet...".



Pastore appeared in 20 games on the season for the French club as he scored 5 goals and added 1 assist so far in 2017-18. Inter Milan have strong interest in him but they aren't the only ones as Liverpool are also said to like him very much so.



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)