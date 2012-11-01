Inter: Pastore responds to question about his future with PSG
31 January at 12:21Inter Milan is desperate to add a playmaker, but with the transfer deadline just hours away, time is running out on their pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain’s Javier Pastore.
After their 3-2 victory in the league cup semifinals, Pastore was asked about his future. “If I stay in Paris? I do not know yet.”
Much needs to be done by Inter Milan’s owners in China, the Suning Group, before Pastore can make the switch to Italy. Unfortunately for him and Nerazzurri fans, Pastore and his agent are quickly losing hope that a deal can be struck before midnight.
Marcelo Brozovic is also set to suffer, as he wont be allowed to move to Sevilla unless Luciano Spalletti can find a replacement for him. The Croatian has agreed to a loan move to Spain as he looks to increase his playing time before this summer’s World Cup.
Still, there are several hours in which a deal can be struck.
