Inter - Pastore: the latest updates

A transfer rumor that could heat up when the transfer window opens in January is that of Paris Saint-Germain's Argentinian attacking midfielder Javier Pastore proposed move to Inter.



Pastore wants to secure a spot in the Argentinian World Cup squad, a place he might lose given that he is hardly part of the first team plans at Parc des Princes under Unai Emery as the Argentinian playmaker has Mbappé, Neymar and Draxler ahead of him in the pecking order,



Inter are aware of this and are courting the player who Nerazzurri coach Luciano Spalletti would welcome with open arms however the club must first sell one player in order to make room for the former Palermo player. The first name touted to leave is Joao Mario, who has similarly to Pastore also fallen down the pecking order at his club.



Inter's Sporting Director Piero Ausilio and Joao Mario's agent Kia Joorabchian, had a dinner recently where Ausilio asked Joorabchian to find his client a new club. Therefore, Pastore's transfer to Inter is complicated as it hinges on the Nerazzurri offloading one player.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)