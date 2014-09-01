Inter: Perisic leaves training but is included in squad list

Inter star Ivan Perisic has left today’s training session before its end but according to sources close to the club, Perisic’s anticipated end of the training has nothing to do with physical problems. Perisic, in fact, has left Inter’s training camp for ‘personal reasons’ and is available to play tomorrow’s league clash against Bologna.



Perisic has been playing a key role for Inter this season as he has already netted three goals in the opening four games of the season.



The nerazzurri boss Spalletti praised him during today’s press conference claiming that despite recent praises, the player is keeping his feet on the ground.



Spalletti has just also named his 23-man squad that will be available to face Bologna tomorrow.



Goalkeepers: 1 Handanovic, 27 Padelli, 46 Berni;

Defenders: 13 Ranocchia, 21 Santon, 25 Miranda, 29 Dalbert, 33 D'Ambrosio, 37 Skriniar, 55 Nagatomo, 61 Vanheusden;

Midfielders: 5 Gagliardini, 10 Joao Mario, 11 Vecino, 20 Borja Valero, 77 Brozovic;

Forwards: 9 Icardi, 17 Karamoh, 23 Eder, 44 Perisic, 87 Candreva, 99 Pinamonti.

