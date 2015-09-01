Inter, Pioli: "We hit rock bottom tonight"

Inter coach Stefano Pioli spoke to Premium Sport after Inter's 5-4 loss to Fiorentina, here is what he had to say: " Meeting with the management? We had to make some evaluations and we wanted to understand why the team collapsed in such a way in the second half. We really only played for 45 minutes and we then woke up too late. For a good part of the second half, we simply collapsed. This game is too ugly to be the real Inter, we now have 5 more games to improve ".



IN DOUBT - " Are you in doubt? I gave it my all and will keep doing so. I am responsible of our results and so are the players. What happened after the Atalanta game? We struggled mentaly after the Sampdoria game but I am sure we can finish strong. We hit the bottom tonight, we can only go upwards from here ".



FUTURE - " I am focused on the present and that's all. A month ago I was viewed as a great coach, now things have changed. We want to do better since we are Inter ".



FIRST HALF VS SECOND HALF - " We are not in a great moment and our problem is that we have a hard time to react in the right way when things don't go our way. Today we played a great first half but then the second half was a total black-out. We have to stay together and keep on fighting since we can surely do better than tonight ".



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)