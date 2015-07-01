Inter, Pioli: "Future? Suning have faith in me. It is important to make the right choices going forward'

Stefano Pioli spoke to Premium Sport after Inter's 0-1 loss to Napoli, here is what he had to say: "Napoli are very strong but we had to be more clinical and concentrated. A good team will make you pay for your mistakes".



THIS MOMENT - " We are having a difficult moment and we are less precise than usual but we want to do well. Today was a different type of game since we were playing against a great team. We had to right amount of motivation tonight and so we have to keep working hard ".



NEW CYCLE - " We are working hard and this team does not have to be re-built. We are at the start of a new cycle and I think we have a good base in place".



FUTURE - "Mister Zhang? I have always had their backing. Things haven't been going good for us now but a month ago we were doing very well. It is important to make the right choices going forward".



DIFFICULT YEAR - " It has been a difficult year since we started off slowly. Since I am here we did well but things have slowed down of late. We still have a few more games to play....".



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)