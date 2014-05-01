Inter, Pioli explains why he replaced Mauro Icardi

Inter have lost their third successive game in Serie A and are without a win in Serie A in the last two months. The nerazzurri boss Stefano Pioli decided to replace Mauro Icardi in the 72nd minute of today’s game against Genoa but his choice was not as successful has he would expect.



After the final whistle, Pioli explained journalists why he decided to replace Icardi with his compatriot Rodrigo Palacio. “I wanted to change our attacking strategy and have fresh strikers in the second half. I make choices according to what I see during trainings, I was not happy with my strikers’ movements and I played someone else who, I thought, could have hurt Genoa.”



“I know we can do more and we know we lost many games because we are not concentrated. We must work as hard as we can now. We wanted to win today but we couldn’t manage to do so.”



“I think Inter have a bright future ahead but we have to focused on the present and improve our results, we must do more.”

