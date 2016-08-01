Walter Mazzarri tried, Roberto Mancini looked to have the deal sown up but according to Corriere dello Sport, new Inter boss Stefano Pioli will be the one who finally manages to bring Brazilian midfielder Luiz Gustavo to the San Siro.

The journal suggests that Sporting Director Piero Ausilio has made the 29-year-old his primary transfer target and despite the wall that has been continuously erected by the German side, the nerazzurri are confident that they can finally come to an agreement.



There could be a joker in the pack too with reports suggesting that Montenegrin midfielder Stevan Jovetic could be used as part of any deal between the two clubs. Luiz Gustavo has also been the subject of attention from Juventus and from Premier League side Everton, but its seems clear that the nerazzurri are in pole-position to finally bring the player, who has been plying his trade in the Bundesliga since 2007, to Serie A in January.





