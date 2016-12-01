Inter: Pioli praises Chelsea, Tottenham target, says Gabriel Barbosa‘still needs time’

Inter boss Stefano Pioli has released an interview with Il Corriere dello Sport to talk about the nerazzurri stunning form. The Serie A giants are enjoying a seven-game winning streak and will be facing Serie A strugglers Pescara in the week-end.



The Italian tactician has been asked questions over two promising footballers contracted with Inter: Andrea Pinamonti and Gabriel Barbosa. The first one is a transfer target of both Tottenham and Chelsea, but Inter have a long-term plans for the promising hit-man at the club.



“He can’t have too much pressure on his shoulder because he’s really young and has only one appearance in Europa League”, Pioli said.



“Said that, he’s a very promising footballer, a great pro and a humble person. I think he can be a very important footballer for the future of Inter and Italian football.”



As for Gabriel Barbosa, Pioli said that he still needs time to settle in well in Italy: “I believe there are many young foreign players to have struggled in their first Serie A season. It’s not an easy league at all. Gabriel Barbosa has talent, he comes from a different country with a different culture and mentality. He still needs to adapt to life, to new teammates and a new language.”





