Inter: Pioli praises Chelsea, Tottenham target, says Gabriel Barbosa‘still needs time’
28 January at 12:25Inter boss Stefano Pioli has released an interview with Il Corriere dello Sport to talk about the nerazzurri stunning form. The Serie A giants are enjoying a seven-game winning streak and will be facing Serie A strugglers Pescara in the week-end.
The Italian tactician has been asked questions over two promising footballers contracted with Inter: Andrea Pinamonti and Gabriel Barbosa. The first one is a transfer target of both Tottenham and Chelsea, but Inter have a long-term plans for the promising hit-man at the club.
“He can’t have too much pressure on his shoulder because he’s really young and has only one appearance in Europa League”, Pioli said.
“Said that, he’s a very promising footballer, a great pro and a humble person. I think he can be a very important footballer for the future of Inter and Italian football.”
As for Gabriel Barbosa, Pioli said that he still needs time to settle in well in Italy: “I believe there are many young foreign players to have struggled in their first Serie A season. It’s not an easy league at all. Gabriel Barbosa has talent, he comes from a different country with a different culture and mentality. He still needs to adapt to life, to new teammates and a new language.”
