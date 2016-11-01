Inter, Pioli rules out January move for Gabriel Barbosa

Inter boss Stefano Pioli has held a pre-match press conference on the eve the nerazzurri Serie A clash against Chievo. The Italian tactician has not only talked about Inter newcomer Matteo Gagliardini, but has also replied to questions relating to Brazilian striker Gabigol.



“Gagliardini is an important footballer he has many qualities and he has plenty of energies. He’s ready to play, physically and psychologically. His greatest skill is his sense of position, an immense quality for a midfielder. It’s important to cover as much space as possible in midfield, not how many players we have in the middle of the pitch.”



“Gabriel Barbosa has as much chances to play as his teammates. Everybody can have a chance. I’m happy with all of my players and he’s definitely going to stay here.”

“The club will be working to sell some players in January. Everybody knows that every game can be very tough.”

