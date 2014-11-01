This one was always going to be a struggle for the Sicilians, much like every other game they have played this season, but against a soaring Inter side, even more so. All things considered then, Palermo did well to stay in the contest up until the 65th minute and even had a chance to grab a point once Ansaldi was sent off.





The islanders came close to opening the scoring when striker Ilija Nestorovski got inside the visitors box early on only to be foiled by a superb interception from Murillo. The Colombian defender was yet again a solid presence all game as was his partner at the back Miranda.

Cristian Ansaldi meanwhile, had an afternoon to forget after he was sent off for two silly challenges. The first was a blatant and needless foul whilst deep in the oppositions half and the second was simply ridiculous from the Argentine, throwing himself feet-first at the ball and Nestorovski and injuring himself and the Macedonian in the process. After a brief moment of reflection by referee Irrati, he duly showed him his second yellow. Stefano Pioli would have been livid, given his team had just managed to get their noses in front in atrocious conditions at the Renzo Barbera.

It could be a costly dismissal for the Argentine as Pioli has Santon & Nagatomo both waiting in the wings to take over the full back position. There was also some controversy in the 82nd minute, as Alessandro Diamanti was given a yellow card after taking a free kick too quickly according to the referee which resulted in a Robin Quaison disallowed goal.

Another talking point will be Joao Mario’s introduction for Ever Banega in the 55th minute, as it proved to be decisive, it took him just ten minutes to give Inter the lead, the ex-Sporting Lisbon man quite superbly volleying home from close range after getting on the end of a cross from Antonio Candreva. The Italian international produced some cheeky footwork before whipping it in with his opposite foot. Inter fans will definitely be calling for the Portuguese to be in the starting line-up for Saturday’s home game against Pescara.

Star Man:





Despite not grabbing the goal, Sunday’s stand out player for Inter would of have to be Antonio Candreva. The skillfull winger always looked a threat down the right hand side and was a nuisance to the Palermo defence all afternoon.

A special mention must also go to Roberto Gagliardini, who started his third game in a row and whose coolness and composure belied his tender years.





Ciro Di Baselli