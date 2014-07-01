Inter plan player swap in order to nab Serie A hotshot
30 November at 19:25Yann Karamoh could be loaned out in January as an attempt at recruiting Serie A star Simone Verdi.
According to the latest reports from Mediaset Sport Inter want their young French winger – signed from Caen when he had strong chances of starting every week at Saint-Etienne – to get some more playing time.
He has so far only really starred in a cameo against Genoa, where his added pace helped Inter steam to a late win over a tenacious Genoa side.
Inter have linked to Simone Verdi for a while now, the youngster scoring four Serie A goals this season, including an absolute piledriver against the Nerazzurri at the Dall’Ara Stadium.
While Inter need central midfielders, Antonio Candreva has made the right (where Karamoh plays) his personal fiefdom of late with some great performances.
The problem with signing him is that Bologna value the 26-year-old at around €15 million, but Inter can’t really spend without selling. Could this loan be part of the solution?
