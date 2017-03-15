Patrik Schick. The 21-year-old Sampdoria frontman has been the subject of huge attention from clubs all around Europe after some devastating displays in Serie A this season.

According to reports in La Gazzetta dello Sport this morning, Inter are lining up a summer move for highly-rated Czech striker. The 21-year-old Sampdoria frontman has been the subject of huge attention from clubs all around Europe after some devastating displays in Serie A this season.

Chelsea and Spurs had scouts present at last weekend’s Genoa derby where the youngster came off the bench in the second-half to help turn the game in Samp’s favour, reports now suggest that Inter Sporting Director Piero Ausilio will open negotiations with the port club to try to bring Schick to the San Siro.



The plan of the Nerazzurri is to complete a deal for around €25 million (which is the release clause in his current deal) this summer but for the player to remain on-loan at his current club for the whole of next season before heading to Milan ahead of the 2018-19 campaign.