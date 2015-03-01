To many observers it looks like a done deal as Ivorian defender Serge Aurier is reported as having agreed personal terms on a move from Paris Saint-Germain to Manchester United. Inter Milan however, are not reading the script and La Gazzetta dello Sport claims that Nerazzurri officials will use a trip to France to try to make an eleventh-hour bid for the 24-year-old.



Sporting Director Piero Ausilio is in the country in a bid to return to Italy with the signature of Nice full-back Dalbert but the pink journal claims that whilst he is there, Ausilio will try to open negotiations with PSG chiefs for Aurier to see if there is any possibility of him choosing Milan instead of Manchester.

