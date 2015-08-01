Having the challenge against Lazio, after the third substitution, Inter’s ever so controversial Gabigol left the field rampant, and coach Stefano Vecchi promised measures would be taken. This is not the first time the player has been the subject of off-the-field conversations, and sadly his reputation has suffered as a result. No club wants a player that puts himself before the badge, and it was not long before the Brazilian was forced to use social media to save face.

Inter's Brazilian striker used an announcement on Facebook to apologize to everyone, "Inter fans and colleagues working yesterday during the Lazio and Inter game, I suddenly had a rudeness and inadequate attitude when I left the field before the end. After I pondered my hot decision, calmly and with the support of my family, I could see that such an attitude is contrary to sportiness and my professional values. I acknowledge my mistake and I would like to put my sincere apologies to all the Nerazzurri (who have always supported me) and to my teammates!"