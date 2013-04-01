Inter haven’t exactly greeted news of yesterday’s loss to Crotone well, and the

It has been reported by multiple outlets, in fact, that the Nerazzurri have seen their day off be cancelled, the squad forced to attend training, and a stern talking-to from half the directors.

The Nerazzurri played very poorly in yesterday’s 2-1 defeat, going down to an avoidable penalty and looking slack throughout the first half, especially as Diego Falcinelli was fed down the left to double the scoring inside 21 minutes.

With a feeble reaction only leading to one goal and a handful of chances, Inter’s attitude has irked the directors, with the likes of Javier Zanetti and Giovanni Gardini coming to Appiano Gentile today to give the players a piece of their mind.

The Nerazzurri will, it has been revealed, also officially announce a ritiro, a boot-camp ahead of next weekend’s Derby against AC Milan, set for lunchtime on Easter Sunday.