Inter players given two days off after 5-4 defeat to Fiorentina

Inter players have been given two days off after yesterday’s 5-4 defeat to Fiorentina, the club have announced through their official website. The club have announced players will return to training on the 26th of April the day after the liberation day, a national holiday in Italy.



Fiorentina recovered from one goal down twice yesterday night managing to seal a crucial 5-4 win against the nerazzurri who are now in serious danger of not qualifying for any European competition.



Even if the 25th of April is a national holiday in Italy, many thoughts Inter players would have trained after their embarrassing defeat at the Franchi yesterday night. Two weeks ago, for example, players were sent to training camp after an away defeat to Crotone but this time club’s executives have decided to take a different decision given their players two days off.



Inter have only collected two points in the last five Serie A games and will face Napoli at the San Siro next week-end.

