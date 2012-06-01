Presentation photos of the new jerseys often do not bring great insight to the market, yet the presence or not inside these photos can often be a clue even in the market optics. This is the case of Ivan Perisic, the Croatian winger of Inter who will be in the middle of a hectic summer.

CAN GO - Inter needs to complete a major deal by June 30, 2017, and among the candidates to bring in a large amount of money in the Nerazzurri jersey, which also has a large budget surplus, there is the Croatian winger. For this reason, an attractive deal for Perisic is not inconceivable.

NEEDS THE MONSTER OFFER - Perisic is on the market, but not at any cost. Indeed, for Inter the 28 year old is a very precious piece and he will not be allowed to leave for under 50 million EUR. The change of agent (from Martic to Ramadani) is mainly driven by the search for a top international club with Jose Mourinho's Manchester United strong on him, but Chelsea possibly ready to overtake.

SPALLETTI WANTS TO KEEP HIM - If the offer did not come, Inter would push for the farewell of other players by keeping Perisic in the team for Luciano Spalletti's happiness. Whoever will become the new coach in Nerazzurri sees in Perisic the profile suitable for making him the "Salah" of the Nerazzurri jersey presentation.