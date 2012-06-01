According to Corriere dello Sport, Inter is thinking of a possible fine with consequent exclusion from the game against Udinese for Ivan Perisic. The Croatian footballer was able to take advantage of a license he had given to the company to return to Croatia with his family, but he came back late, sparking the anger of the Nerazzurri leaders. For the winger, this could be the foreshadowing of a future split between him and the club.

Notable interest has been emanating from northern Italy as to where Perisic might end up next season, with Manchester United and PSG hinted as potential destinations. The Croatian has featured regularly for the Nerazzurri, but yet another season without Champions League football and without any trophies gives Perisic justification to test the waters away from Milan. Inter will be looking for a value in the area of 25 million EUR, but could also be tempted by a player plus cash swap.