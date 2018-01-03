Inter ponder Icardi's future as Zidane gives approval for Real Madrid's first winter signing
03 January at 13:30Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane held a summit on Tuesday with club president Florentino Pérez and general manager José Ángel Sánchez to discuss possible signings in the winter market. As assured by 'The Partidazo de COPE', the Frenchman has given his OK to the acquisition of goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, but has refused to reinforce the front of the team with a '9'.
Florentino Perez and Jose Angel Sanchez also raised the possibility of signing a center forward with Zidane, but the World Cup winner has reiterated that he wants to end the season with Gareth Bale, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Karim Benzema , who will miss between two to three weeks due to a muscle injury. With this update, the possibility of signing Mauro Icardi this January vanishes. In addition, the Inter Milan striker has assured that he feels very comfortable wearing the Nerazzuri shirt.
The door to a summer move, however, remains open.
