Inter ponder swap deal to sign Chelsea starlet
03 August at 10:20Inter are looking for some defence reinforcement given that the signing of Milan Skriniar won’t be enough to strengthen the nerazzurri backline.
The Serie A giants are also likely to sell Jeison Murillo to Valencia, leaving Luciano Spalletti in need of – at least – one new centre-back.
According to today’s edition of Tuttosport, the nerazzurri have set their sights on a promising Chelsea defender and could be offering the Premier League giants a swap deal involving Antonio Candreva, a long time target of his compatriot Conte.
Candreva came close to joining Chelsea in January and the Italy International could be offered a new chance to join the Stamford Bridge this summer.
The Italian paper claims there are still no negotiations between Inter and Chelsea and that Candreva, 30, will only be allowed to leave the San Siro if the Serie A giants receive a € 25 million bid by the end of next week.
The price-tag of the former Lazio star, however, could be lowered with Andrea Christensen, 21, who has emerged as a transfer target of the nerazzurri and who could be requested by Inter in a player-plus cash swap deal for Candreva.
