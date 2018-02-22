Inter: Premier League clubs join race to sign talented Marseille midfielder
24 February at 13:10According to the latest reports from The Sun newspaper in England, several Premier League clubs are monitoring the performances of Marseille midfielder André Zambo Anguissa.
The tabloid suggests that Watford, West Bromwich Albion, West Ham United and Newcastle United are all interested in securing the services of the Cameroonian international.
Meanwhile, Serie A giants Inter sent scouts to watch his performance during OM’s UEFA Europa League match against Braga in Portugal on Thursday night. It is no secret that Nerazzurri directors Walter Sabatini and Piero Ausilio are working hard to make the squad more competitive ahead of next season, and they have identified the 22-year-old as a realistic transfer target.
Whether he moves to England or Italy, whichever club signs him will be getting a player who adds a great deal of quality and depth to the central midfield area. He has been in fantastic form this season, with Rudi García opting to deploy him alongside Luiz Gustavo at the base of his 4-2-3-1 formation.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
