Arturo Vidal has become Inter Milan’s number one transfer target this summer. Sports journal

According to reports in Italy, Bayern Munich midfielderhas become Inter Milan’s number one transfer target this summer. Sports journal La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Calciomercato.com) writes that after a meeting between the clubs owners Suning, sporting director Piero Ausilio and transfer advisor Walter Sabatini, the Nerazzurri are readying a €50M offer for the 30-year-old Chilean.

Vidal’s current contract in Bavaria expires in 2019 and although the Bundesliga giants are ready to offer a new deal to the player, Gazzetta understands that they are not prepared to make a significant increase to his salary.



Inter look set to try to seize their chance and will offer Vidal the financial incentive to return to Serie A after his successful time at Juventus. Should their pursuit fail to reach a satisfactory conclusion, the pink paper states that Inter will turn their attentions to Paris Saint-Germain duo Javier Pastore and Angel Di Maria.