Inter are planning a £35 million (€39m) bid for Sadio Mane of Liverpool,

Liverpool already have an attacking midfielder in another club’s sights, ironically former Interista Philippe Coutinho.

Mane, 24, scored 13 Premier League goals and made five assists. Inter may be offering him a way out after Mohamed Salah’s expensive €42m move from Roma.

Express Sport claim that Inter have had the Senegalese winger in their sights for quite some time.

The Nerazzurri could be in the process of selling Antonio Candreva, which would free up a slot on their right wing.

Having spent a lot less than rivals Milan because of Financial Fair Play issues, the Nerazzurri have also refused to let Ivan Perisic walk to Manchester United, a sign that they want to keep their team competitive.

Mane would be a welcome addition, but where will they get the money for him?