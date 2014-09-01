Inter prepare January bid for Barcelona winger

Inter’s objective for the January transfer window is clear: improve the squad by adding depth in certain positions without spending insane amounts of money. Unless João Mário is sold, the Nerazzurri won’t invest large sums next month. Piero Ausilio and Walter Sabatini are already at work, looking for cost-effective options who could be brought in to strengthen Luciano Spalletti’s squad. Suning’s technical coordinator has in fact been in China and is due to arrive back in Milan to continue working on new signings.



One of the main priorities is to have more options in wide positions, so that the likes of Antonio Candreva and Ivan Perišić can be rested. According to Tuttosport, Inter are following Barcelona’s Gerard Deulofeu with great interest, and could be brought in on an initial loan deal with option to buy. Napoli are also keeping a close eye on the Spaniard’s situation in Catalonia.



Meanwhile, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, the Beneamata are also following Amato Ciciretti, whose contract with Benevento is due to expire in June. The plan is for him to follow a similar path to Gianluca Caprari, who was loaned out to Pescara before being included in negotiations to bring in Milan Škriniar from Sampdoria.



(La Gazzetta dello Sport | Tuttosport)

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)