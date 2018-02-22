Inter: PSG preparing mega bid for Real Madrid target
23 February at 11:50
Inter captain Mauro Icardi is increasingly likely to leave the club at the end of the season, as his wife and agent Wanda Nara has made clear to Nerazzurri technical coordinator Walter Sabatini. Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are the two most interested clubs, as they both intend to strengthen their attacking options in the summer.
Indeed, according to the latest reports from Corriere dello Sport, PSG are looking for Edinson Cavani’s heir and the aforementioned Icardi appears to be their first choice. Les Parisiens have prepared a contract offer of around €1 million per month, which amounts to just over €40 million over five years.
Meanwhile, Los Blancos are working on several fronts as they continue to search for Karim Benzema’s replacement. Harry Kane and Robert Lewandowski are also under consideration, with president Florentino Pérez prepared to offer similar wages to Nasser Al-Khelaifi. At the moment, Inter’s only realistic option is to renew the Argentine’s contract with an increased release clause; his departure is now considered an inevitability.
