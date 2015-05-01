Inter put unhappy Arsenal winger on summer shopping list
02 March at 10:50No secret that Inter owners Suning Group want the glory days to return to the Meazza and will splash the cash in the summer to make new big signings. Inter’s priority target for the next campaign is Chelsea boss Antonio Conte. Should Pioli fail to qualify for the Champions League, Inter would push to hire Conte in the summer with contacts between the two parties that are already taking place.
Today’s edition of Il Corriere dello Sport (via passioneinter.it) reports that unhappy Arsenal winger Alexis Sanchez iso ne of those names on the nerazzurri summer shopping list. Inter will be looking for a new star striker to partner Mauro Icardi un front and the Chile International is one of the players monitored by Inter’s new Chinese owners.
Alexis Sanchez, however, is not the only player reported to be on Suning’s watching list. The Italian paper reports that Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann and Federico Bernardeschi are also being monitored by the Serie A giants with the latter who is a long-time target of Inter’s director of sport Piero Ausilio.
